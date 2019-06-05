‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Todd Chrisley Takes Granddaughter Chloe to First Father-Daughter Dance

Todd Chrisley may be taking his role accompanying granddaughter Chloe on her first father-daughter dance a little too seriously.

In Tuesday’s episode of Chrisley Knows Best, the Nashville real estate mogul gets a little too into the honor of being his 6-year-old granddaughter’s date to the dance, even hiring choreographers to help them make an impressive showing on the floor.

“Clearly, the best way to make a lasting memory is to have the best dance routine, so that’s why I hired an instructor,” he told the camera, as Chloe tried to learn the moves before losing interest. “I’m a good dancer, and I could have been on solid gold, but I have to temper my moves, because this is a child’s dance. So I can’t be going in there and dropping it like it’s hot.”

Making sure they were the “best dancers” at the children’s event didn’t make Todd’s wife Julie feel so great about making sure Chloe was actually having a good time however, as she reminded her husband, “This is a father-daughter dance, not a dance competition.”

“What is the point of even going to a dance if you can’t be the best dancer there?” Todd asked.

As the dance drew closer, Julie grew even more worried about her granddaughter’s state of mind, telling Todd, “Chloe’s not even having fun, because she’s so worried about this dance.”

“That’s silly,” Todd reassured her before relenting, “That’s not what I intended. I want her to have a wonderful time.”

“Maybe I have taken it a little too far, but it’s because this is the first father-daughter dance Chloe is having,” he added to the I do want it to be an experience for her that she never forgets. Im gong to make sure this dance is all about chloe.”

In the end, Todd’s dance enthusiasm turned out to be a godsend, as he got what was otherwise a pretty quiet party moving with his version of a conga line.

“It does my heart good to see Chloe having such a good time, and it makes me realize the whole choreographed routine wasn’t necessary,” he explained. “So that makes me happy.”

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo credit: USA