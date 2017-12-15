Todd Chrisley’s Granddaughter Chloe Returning to ‘Chrisley Knows Best’

Despite being off the show during season 4, Chloe Chrisley is returning to Chrisley Knows Best full-time, Us Weekly reports.

“Chloe is our family, and we are glad that the world gets to see such a beautiful child grow, explore and come into herself so brilliantly through love and respect,” Todd Chrisley told the magazine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chloe, who is the 4-year-old daughter of Todd’s estranged son Kyle, appeared on the show from seasons 1-3. However, she did not return for season 4, and Todd claims it’s because Kyle demanded he be paid if she continued to appear.

“Kyle wanted to get paid or he was threatening to sue the network. There was no other choice than to pull her from the show,” Todd told RadarOnline after season 3. “At the end of the day, we had to do what was best for Chloe. We did not want to drag her through all this and there was no way that we were going to pay Kyle a penny … Listen, we would love to have Chloe back on the show. Chloe absolutely knows that she is no longer a part of the TV show because she asked me, ‘Papa, why am I not on the show anymore?’”

Although Chloe was not on the show Todd and wife Julie retained custody over their granddaughter, and still have it. Kyle reportedly does not stay in touch with his parents or siblings, Lindsie, 27, Chase, 21, Savannah, 20 and Grayson, 10. He married Alexus Chrisley and the two live in Georgia together.

“I cannot wait to start a family with my wife once we are all settled in. She is my best friend and is going to make a great mother,” Kyle told Radar in July. “I do not talk to my family but I wish them nothing but the best. I have moved on with my life I am just going to be the best father and husband that I can be. I have an amazing career and a wonderful life today and would not change a thing.”

Chrisley Knows Best airs on USA on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.