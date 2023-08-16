Todd Chrisley Reacts to Family's New Reality Show

Todd Chrisley has reacted to the news that his family will be embarking on a new reality show journey. According to TMZ, the imprisoned former Chrisley Knows Best star is "thrilled and happy" that his kids and mother will continue on with a new series. He also reportedly hopes that it will depict all they have been through over the past several months

This week, Scout Productions announced that Chrisley kids Chase and Savannah will lead a new unscripted docuseries, from the producers of Queer Eye. Their siblings Chloe and Grayson, as well as "Nanny" Faye Chrisley, will be joining them. The untitled series is currently in development but does not yet have a broadcaster attached. It will follow the family in the wake of Todd and Julie's convictions and subsequent prison sentences. "The new series will show the Chrisley family as they truly are – just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever," per Scout Productions, "but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever."

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Todd and his wife Julie reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. According to TMZ, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were denied. In November, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation.

Earlier this year, Savannah openly slammed a rumored documentary on her parents' prison stays, saying that she and her siblings are not participating in such a project. E! News reports that Savannah took to her Instagram Stories to things clear, writing, "I was notified of some crazy stories that have been out there about this family documentary. First off, I want to set the record straight—there is no family documentary that's happening."

"Me, Chase, the kids, and Nannie are filming a new reality show and we've partnered with an amazing production company to do this and it's going to be the first reality show that we've done," Savannah went on to share. "But when it comes to a documentary, not happening." She later added, "Chase and I were very much against a documentary happening because the truth just wasn't behind it. Any documentary that does happen is all based off lies, because, at the end of the day, if mom and dad aren't involved, how do you get the full truth? They should be able to share their side of any story that's being told. And me as their power of attorney, I obviously know the truth."