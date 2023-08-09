Chase Chrisley's Ex-Fiancee Emmy Medders Reveals Sleeping 'Better at Night' After Split

Chase Chrisley's ex-fiancée, Emmy Medders, says that she is sleeping "better at night," after their split. PEOPLE reports that Medders made the revelation in a post on her Instagram Stories thread. During a Q+A with her followers, one person asked how she was "really doing."

"I truly love you guys. Thank you for the kind words and love + support! And thank you for asking," Medders replied. "I'm doing well! I've moved back to ATL to be closer to my family and it's been so nice." She then added, "Just knowing that I'm closer helps me sleep better at night. ya know." Chrisley and Medders had been dating off and on for the past few years, eventually getting engaged in the fall of 2022. However, in July, Chrisley revealed that the pair had split. The reality TV star's rep, Adam Ambrose told PEOPLE that Chrisley "has nothing but love and respect for Emmy and wishes her well. Unfortunately, things didn't work and they are both moving on with their lives."

The split announcement came months after Chrisley's parents reported to prison, to serve sentences handed down during their 2022 fraud trial. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Julie Chrisley, 49, and Todd Chrisey, 53, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. According to TMZ, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were denied. In November, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation.

Recently, it was revealed that Savannah Chrisley — Chase's sister — is seeking to help pay down her parents' debts while they are incarcerated. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, attorney Jay Surgent — Chrisley's newly-appointed counsel from the Weiner Law Group — explained that Savannah has "every intention" of making payments on her parents' court-ordered financial restitution obligations. Along with jail time, the couple's fraud convictions also came with $17 million in restitution.

"I think Savannah, while it's not her job to make restitution on behalf of her parents, she has every intention," Surgent said. "I've spoken to her a number of times about it. She has every intention to do everything she can do to make restitution on behalf of her parents from the outside." He went on to note that, while thoughtful, it was an "unusual" plan. "Usually children, while they love their parents, can only do so much. Savannah happens to be in a situation that she's very creative, she has a unique talent and she's a great interviewer," he explained, eluding to the Unlocked podcast. "She's gonna do well towards that end as far as earning money and being able to help with restitution."