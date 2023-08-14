Chrisley Family Returning to Reality TV Amid Todd and Julie Chrisley's Prison Sentences

The Chrisley family is making its way back to television sans Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are currently serving a collective 19 years in prison on tax fraud charges. Former Chrisley Knows Best stars Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley will star in a new unscripted docuseries from the producers of Queer Eye alongside Chloe, Grayson, and "Nanny" Faye Chrisley, Scout Productions announced Monday.

The untitled series, which is in development and does not yet have a broadcaster attached, will follow the Chrisley kids and Todd's mother pick up the pieces following Todd and Julie's trial and sentencing. "The new series will show the Chrisley family as they truly are – just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever," according to Scout Productions.

Aside from Todd and Julie's legal issues, the Chrisley kids have had plenty of their own drama as of late, with Chase recently announcing his split from fiancée Emmy Medders and Savannah taking custody of her younger brother and niece. Savannah said in a statement that "the time was right" to share her family's story and that she was "so happy to be back."

Chrisley Knows Best ran for nine seasons before it was canceled on USA Network in the wake of Todd and Julie's conviction and sentencing. Savannah and Chase's spinoff show, Growing Up Chrisley, was also canceled after three seasons on USA Network and one on E. David Collins, Rob Eric, Renata Lombardo and Michael Williams will executive produce the new series, which is currently in development.

Chase revealed in May that his family was working on a new show, which his dad approved of from behind bars. "I mean, the new show is me, Savannah, and the rest of the people in my family and a few of our close friends," Chase said at the time on his Cut to the Chase podcast. "I talked to [my parents] about it. I mean, I love my dad; one of the smartest human beings that I've ever met. So, when I do get to see him and talk to him, yeah, I tell him about everything, get his input, and he loves to see us win." Chase said his father's response to the news was simply, "Run it through the roof."

"Chrisley Knows Best was pretty much a sitcom," Chase continued. "It was very scripted and organized, where we're supposed to be, what we're supposed to be doing. It was a family-friendly show. ...Our new show that we've got coming out is definitely going to be different. It's going to be real, raw – the good, the bad and the ugly. So, we'll see how it goes."