Savannah Chrisley Teases New Family Show Amid Todd and Julie's Prison Stints

Savannah Chrisley has teased that a new family show may be on the way, amid her parents Todd and Julie's prison stints. On Tuesday's episode of her Unlocked podcast — which was previously recorded — the 25-year-old revealed that her and her siblings had been working on something earlier in May. "We actually are filming a little something on May 5 so that will be very exciting," Chrisley said.

The reality TV star then advised her listeners that they will "hear some fun news about people that we've partnered with" in the near future, though she did not provide a timeline. "I think it's gonna be a really fun, healthy partnership," she offered, per The Ashley's Reality Roundup. While Chrisley did not divulge any specifics, she let fans know, "It's just gonna be what you see is what you get," and this includes "all the uncomfortable conversations."

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Julie, 49, and her husband Todd, 53, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. According to TMZ, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were denied.

In November, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. Notably, in addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.

Notably, Chrisley Knows Best officially returned to the USA Network earlier this year, despite the imprisonment of both Todd and Julie Chrisley on financial crimes convictions. On Monday, Feb. 6, viewers were very surprised to discover the Season 10 premiere of Chrisley Knows Best. Many had presumed the show was canceled after Todd and Julie's arrests, and technically that is not inaccurate.

According to a report from Deadline, Chrisley Knows Best actually is a canceled series, however, some of the 10th season had been filmed prior to Todd and Julie's trial. The episodes that were filmed aired as planned, with TV Line noting that Chrisley Knows Best Season 10 would likely be much shorter than the 20-episode seasons of the past. Ultimately, the season ran for only eight episodes and concluded in March.