Savannah Chrisley Responds to Reports Her Dad Todd's Appearance Has Changed in Prison

Savannah Chrisley has responded to reports that her dad Todd's appearance has changed in prison. On the most recent episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast — titled "Talk to My Lawyer" — the reality TV star speaks with one of Todd and Julie's lawyers, Alex Little of the Burr & Forman firm. At one point during the conversation, Savannah calls out some tabloid headlines she's seen recently and sets the record straight.

"It's hilarious because one of them was like, 'Oh, he's let himself go,'" she shared, singling out one of the headlines she spotted. "First off, news flash, they don't sell hair color in commissary. So of course his hair is gray! But, you know what, I would tell him today, like, if he was out, keep it that way. Like, it looks good! He's got a great prison barber." She also took aim at outlets that have claimed her father is suffering a guilty conscience. "These sources are saying that dad is just, his guilt is eating him alive in prison and he's ready to admit to his faults," she said, to which Little replied, "Yeah, that's not been my experience talking to him."

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Julie, 49, and her husband Todd, 53, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. According to TMZ, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were denied. In November, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation.

Recently, it was revealed that Savannah is seeking to help pay down her parents' debts while they are incarcerated. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, attorney Jay Surgent — Chrisley's newly-appointed counsel from the Weiner Law Group — explained that Savannah has "every intention" of making payments on her parents' court-ordered financial restitution obligations. Along with jail time, the couple's fraud convictions also came with $17 million in restitution.

"I think Savannah, while it's not her job to make restitution on behalf of her parents, she has every intention," Surgent said. "I've spoken to her a number of times about it. She has every intention to do everything she can do to make restitution on behalf of her parents from the outside." He went on to note that, while thoughtful, it was an "unusual" plan. "Usually children, while they love their parents, can only do so much. Savannah happens to be in a situation that she's very creative, she has a unique talent and she's a great interviewer," he explained, eluding to the Unlocked podcast. "She's gonna do well towards that end as far as earning money and being able to help with restitution."