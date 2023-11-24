Todd Chrisley Disgruntled He Can't Spend Thanksgiving With His Family Amid Prison Sentence

Todd Chrisley's holidays are looking a little different this year as he and wife Julie Chrisley serve time behind bars after being convicted on tax fraud charges. The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch's attorney, Jay Surgent, told TMZ ahead of Thanksgiving that Todd was very upset to be spending his first holiday season in prison instead of with his family after he and Julie reported to their respective institutions in January 2023, having initially been sentenced to a combined 19 years.

Todd and Julie's daughter, Savannah Chrisley, reportedly plans to visit both of her parents at some point over the holidays, but Todd's attorney points out that it just won't be the same. Surgent said Todd's legal team is still exploring strategies for how to get him out of prison early, and that the reality personality's upcoming court date in March will provide them with the opportunity to try and reverse his conviction.

Todd and Julie have both already had their sentences reduced, but Monday, Savannah took to Instagram with "huge news" regarding her parents' ongoing appeal. "I am freaking out! As you know, we are spending Thanksgiving a little different this year, because I wasn't going to fake it. I wasn't going to do the traditional Thanksgiving we're always used to," the 26-year-old said in a video on Instagram. "But I got a call this morning and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So, I literally was sobbing."

The Growing Up Chrisley star choked up as she said that she and her family were "one step closer to getting mom and dad home." Oral arguments will begin the week of March 25, 2024, she revealed, and with only about 6% of cases that are submitted at this stage being accepted, Savannah said this is "huge news" for her parents. "We get to go and argue why mom and dad should be home," she added. "So, God is good. Thanksgiving win!"

In the post's caption, Savannah explained that an "oral argument in an appellate court represents a critical moment in every case. The briefs are written, and the panel may already be leaning towards a decision. Oral argument, therefore, is an opportunity to cement the panel's decision in your favor, or perhaps your final chance to save your case!!" She added, "I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR YOU MAMA AND DADDY!"