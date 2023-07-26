Chase and Savannah Chrisley Detail Dad Todd's 'Nightmare' Prison Conditions

Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley claim that their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are being held in "inhumane conditions" while serving time in prison after being convicted on federal tax fraud charges. The Chrisley Knows Best alum shared their concerns for their parents in a new episode of Savannah's podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

Chase revealed that he recently visited his father in prison as both of his parents appeal their conviction. Todd is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving a seven-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky. "It's a nightmare," Chase said of the conditions, claiming that neither of his parents has air conditioning in prison. "They are both in states where it gets to be 100+ degrees, and there's no air conditioning," he said.

Savannah then claimed that their mother "has rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her" and allegedly saw snakes around her cell and bed. "I don't care if you killed somebody, if you're in a government facility, you should have air conditioning," Chase said, noting that there's a lack of sympathy from the public for people serving prison sentences. "At the end of the day, it's my parents. I mean, I don't [expect] anyone else to feel bad for them," he said. "[People] don't have any sympathy until they're in the situation and it's their loved one."

Savannah said it's been "crazy" sitting and watching her parents serve time, but noted that "luckily, they have the fight in them." Chase agreed, "They're strong, and they have remained loyal to each other, they love each other. They are strong individuals. They weren't built to break and this for damn sure isn't going to break them."

Chase's appearance on sister Savannah's podcast was released the same day he revealed that he and his fiancée, Emmy Medders, have broken up nine months after getting engaged in October 2022. People began speculating there were problems between the two when both Chase and Medders wipes one another from their social media accounts, and Chase confirmed the breakup Tuesday on his Instagram Story. "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself," he wrote. "We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."