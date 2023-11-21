Chase Chrisley Debuts New Romance 4 Months After Split From Ex-Fiancée

Chase Chrisley has debuted a new romance just four months after his split from ex-fiancée Emmy Medders. E! News reports that Chrisley is now dating Jodi Laine Fournerat, a travel surgical technologist and influencer. The outlet notes that Fournerat shared a picture of the two of them on Nov. 7, and recently Chrisley re-shared one of her posts indicating he was visiting her in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The new relationship comes months after Chrisley split from Emmy Medders, whom he had been dating off and on for the past few years. The pair got engaged in the fall of 2022, however, in July, Chrisley revealed that the pair had split. The reality TV star's rep, Adam Ambrose told PEOPLE that Chrisley "has nothing but love and respect for Emmy and wishes her well. Unfortunately, things didn't work and they are both moving on with their lives."

Following their split, Medders made it clear that she was sleeping "better at night." PEOPLE reported that Medders made the revelation in a post on her Instagram Stories thread. During a Q+A with her followers, one person asked how she was "really doing." Medders replied, "I truly love you guys. Thank you for the kind words and love + support! And thank you for asking. I'm doing well! I've moved back to ATL to be closer to my family and it's been so nice." She then added, "Just knowing that I'm closer helps me sleep better at night. ya know."

Chrisley's split from Medders amid a tumultuous time in his family's life, as his parents reported to prison earlier this year to serve sentences handed down during their 2022 fraud trial. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Julie Chrisley, 50, and Todd Chrisey, 54, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. According to TMZ, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were denied. In November, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation.

In September, it was revealed that the Chrisley Knows Best stars have been given earlier prison release dates. E! News reports that Todd has had his prison release moved up to Jan. 22, 2033. This is two years earlier than his originally scheduled release in 2035. As for Julie, she is now scheduled to be released from prison on Oct. 19, 2028, a year and three months earlier than her previous release date.