Todd Chrisley Claims Dead Cat Fell From the Ceiling Into His Prison Food

Todd Chrisley is speaking out about the alleged conditions he's experiencing in prison. The former Chrisley Knows Best star, who reported to prison in January after being convicted alongside wife Julie Chrisley of tax evasion, conspiracy and bank and wire fraud, claimed in a Dec. 8 interview on Chris Cuomo's CUOMO show that conditions are "disgustingly filthy" in the federal prison in which he is serving out his sentence in Pensacola, Florida.

"The food is dated and it's out of date by, at minimum, a year. It's a year past expiration. And they're literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting – I don't know – they are getting 1,000 calories a day," Chrisley claimed. The reality personality said that as he tries to avoid the food he says is expired by using his own money for commissary food, one employee is sabotaging his efforts.

"I've been told this by a staff member – one of the ways she's trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary," he claimed. "So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week. She cut it down to six, and from six it went to three. She has not given a reason. When I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege, not a right."

The food Chrisley buys is not safe either, he claims. "You've got rats, you've got squirrels in the storage facility where the food is," he said. "They just covered it up with plastic and then tore the ceiling out because of all the black mold and found a dead cat in the ceiling, and it dropped down on the top of the food."

Todd also alleged that employees are plotting to "humble" him during his sentence, claiming they said, "He thinks he's in one of his mansions that he's used to living in, but this is the f—ing [Bureau of Prisons]. That's what he'll need.'" The former USA Network star also claimed staffers tried to blackmail him with a photo taken of him sleeping, alleging they sent it to his daughter asking for $2,600 dollars a month for his "protection."

Todd was originally sentenced to 12 years in prison while his wife Julie was sentenced to seven years, but both Chrisleys had their original sentences shortened within their first year. Todd is now set to be released in January 2033 after 10 years of his original sentence, while Julie's sentence was reduced to about five years at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.