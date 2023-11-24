Savannah Chrisley Shares Appeal Update for Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley has shared a major appeal update in the conviction appeals for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley. On Monday, Savannah took to Instagram to share the "huge news" in a video, telling her followers, "I am freaking out!" She added, "As you know, we are spending Thanksgiving a little different this year, because I wasn't going to fake it. I wasn't going to do the traditional Thanksgiving we're always used to."

The Chrisley Knows Best star then went on to reveal, "I got a call this morning and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So, I literally was sobbing." Growing emotional, Savannah noted that this puts the family "one step closer to getting mom and dad home." She continued, "The kids are freaking out. I'm freaking out. I got to explain it to Chloe. It's just amazing." Savannah later explained that oral arguments will begin the week of March 25, 2024, saying, "Only about 6 percent of cases that are submitted for oral arguments get accepted. So this is huge news." She concluded, "We get to go and argue why mom and dad should be home. So, God is good. Thanksgiving win!"

In the post's caption, Savannah elaborated on the situation by directing her comments at her parents. "Oral argument in an appellate court represents a critical moment in every case. The briefs are written, and the panel may already be leaning towards a decision. Oral argument, therefore, is an opportunity to cement the panel's decision in your favor, or perhaps your final chance to save your case," she explained.

In November 2022, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. In addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.

Todd and Julie reported to prison earlier this year to serve sentences handed down during their 2022 fraud trial. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Julie, 50, and Todd, 54, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were initially denied.

In September of this year, it was revealed that both Todd and Julie had been given earlier prison release dates. Todd has had his prison release moved up to Jan. 22, 2033. This is two years earlier than his originally scheduled release in 2035. As for Julie, she is now scheduled to be released from prison on Oct. 19, 2028, a year and three months earlier than her previous release date.