Savannah Chrisley Makes Robert Shiver Romance Official With Instagram Photos

Savannah Chrisley is sharing some good news on social media amid her rotten 2023 to this point. While her parents are behind bars and her ex-fiance has passed away, she is moving on with a new romance in the Instagram official way.

"Sometimes... it just works," Chrisley wrote in the caption, including a heart emoji and the hashtag "THTD." Chrisley is posed looking up at new beau Robert Shiver, a big smile plastered across their faces. Across a few more photos, the couple leans in and seals things with a kiss.

The couple were initially reported to have been dating back in September, with Chrisley only sharing one photo of the couple holding hands. Shiver is an ex-football star and made headlines during the rumored courtship with Chrisley due to a murder plot by his ex-wife. Lindsay Shiver allegedly plotted her husband's murder with a pair of co-conspirators.

According to PEOPLE, Chrisley actually discussed the situation on The Viall Files podcast and raised a few eyebrows in the process. "This guy that I'm talking to, his wife just tried to kill him. It's fine," she admitted, adding more after the episode was released. "I have learned that I will not drink wine before going on a podcast, not that that's new, but it was bound and determined to come out.

"I'm just so grateful to have such an amazing person in my life that shows up and loves and cares and is a positive influence on the kids," she added. "I want to have as much respect for him and his situation as possible because he has three amazing little boys that are going to have to see and hear things one day. So for that, I'm like, I'm just going to enjoy our families in the best way that I can and not make it such a whole public ordeal."

Chrisley maintains that she's in a great place in life despite the curveballs and negativity she's faced in recent years. "I think this has just shown me that you can find beauty in the ashes. And so for that, wherever it leads, I'm grateful," she noted.

Todd and Julie Chrisley continue to serve their prison sentences, with the patriarch set for release in January 2033 and his wife set for an October 2028 release. Savannah Chrisley has been a staunch defender of them as they serve their time, stepping up for her younger brother and raising awareness about their prison conditions.