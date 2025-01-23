‘The Voice’ Winners List, From Season 1 to Season 26

The Voice is gearing up for its 27th season, where more aspiring singers will try to make their dreams come true. The singing competition series has only been around since 2011 but has gone on to become a favorite among many and is one of the many versions in the franchise. Throughout the run, America has chosen some of the best of the best singers and groups no matter how young or old, whatever genre, all while being coached by some of the most talented singers.

While not everyone who has won The Voice made it big afterwards, they certainly went on to still make an impact and inspire plenty more to follow in their footsteps. They made America fall in love with them and see just which coach was able to take their team all the way to the top. Before Season 27 of The Voice premieres, check out who all has won.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured: Sofronio Vasquez — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC)

Season 1: Javier Colon (Team Adam)

Season 2: Jermaine Paul (Team Blake)

Season 3: Cassadee Pope (Team Blake)

Season 4: Danielle Bradbery (Team Blake)

Season 5: Tessanne Chin (Team Adam)

Season 6: Josh Kaufman (Team Usher)

Season 7: Craig Wayne Boyd (Team Blake)

Season 8: Sawyer Fredericks (Team Pharrell)

Season 9: Jordan Smith (Team Adam)

Season 10: Alisan Porter (Team Christina)

Season 11: Sundance Head (Team Blake)

Season 12: Chris Blue (Team Alicia)

Season 13: Chloe Kohanski (Team Blake)

Season 14: Brynn Cartelli (Team Kelly)

Season 15: Chevel Shepherd (Team Kelly)

Season 16: Maelyn Jarmon (Team Legend)

Season 17: Jake Hoot (Team Kelly)

Season 18: Todd Tilghman (Team Blake)

Season 19: Carter Rubin (Team Gwen)

Season 20: Cam Anthony (Team Blake)

Season 21: Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly)

Season 22: Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake)

Season 23: Gina Miles (Team Niall)

Season 24: Huntley (Team Niall)

Season 25: Asher HaVon (Team Reba)

Season 26: Sofronio Vasquez (Team Bublé)

John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine will return as coaches for the upcoming 27th season, with Kelsea Ballerini joining the bunch. The new season premieres on Monday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.