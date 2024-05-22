'The Voice' Crowns Season 25 Winner

The Voice has a new winner! In Tuesday's conclusion of the two-part live finale, Asher HaVon was announced as the champion of Season 25, bringing home a win for Team Reba McEntire. HaVon set himself apart throughout the season, closing in on the win with Monday's stunning rendition of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You."

Coming in fifth place for Season 25 was Karen Waldrup of Team Dan + Shay, while Team John Legend's Nathan Chester came in fourth. Rounding out the top three was Team Legend's Bryan Olesen, while Team Reba's Josh Sanders solidified his spot in second place. Coach Chance the Rapper was also in attendance, although he didn't have any of his team members in the top five.

Following HaVon's win, he took to Instagram to thank everyone who voted for his win as well as McEntire for believing in his talents. "Wow! I am speechless! I am the Winner of @nbcthevoice Season 25! I am truly humbled and grateful for this moment," he wrote. "First, Thank you to God for this gift and this opportunity to share it. Thank you to @nbcthevoice for continuing to give this platform for us to showcase our gifts. Thank you to Mama @Reba. You have changed my life and created a milestone in my life that I will have forever. I am your son for life." HaVon concluded, "Thank you to my Family, Friends, Team and Fans (My Halos)! Thank you for listening, tuning in and voting This is because of you!"

HaVon has been a fan-favorite performer since the start, joining Team Reba after earning a three-chair turn for his Blind Audition performance of Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain." The singer would go on to win his Battle with "We Don't Need Another Hero" by Tina Turner and his Knockout with Toni Braxton's "Un-Break My Heart." In the Playoffs, HaVon blew the audience away with "Titanum" by David Guetta and Sia before showing his prowess in the live shows with Boyz II Men's "I'll Make Love to You" and Beyoncé's "Irreplaceable."

The finale also featured HaVon's renditions of Donna Summer's "Last Dance" and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," as well as guest performances by The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett, and Season 23 winner Gina Miles.

The Season 25 finale also said goodbye to coaches Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay, who are leaving their chairs behind to make room for returning coach Gwen Stefani and newcomers Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé when the show returns this fall.