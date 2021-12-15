‘The Voice’ Winners Girl Named Tom Share Health Update on Their Dad

As Girl Named Tom relishes their history-making victory on The Voice‘s Season 21 finale Tuesday, the band of siblings is sending love to their father amid his battle with terminal cancer. After being named the first non-solo act to ever win the NBC singing competition, Ohio native siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty shared a touching note with their fans that included a difficult update about their dad’s health.

“Not only have we made Voice history together, you’ve helped fulfill three siblings’ dreams and encouraged us to keep dreaming big,” the letter shared to social media reads. “You’ve embraced the people we are and the music we’ve created, affirming our belief in ourselves and what we do. For that we thank you.”

https://twitter.com/GirlNamedTom/status/1470970062693613577?s=20

They continued that as they wrote this statement, their dad was “in horrific pain” following yet another surgery. “The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us out here, doing what we love,” the siblings noted. “Some might think that this is the worst timing — our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV. In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction. The Voice has give our family opportunities to connect, reflect and marvel at the love we have for each other.”

Thanking everyone at The Voice for “continuing to love and care for the suffering,” Girl Named Tom concluded with a promise of new music in the new year. “We love you, we are grateful for you, and we hope you have a special holiday season,” they wrote. “See you in 2022!” A standout from the start, a Girl Named Tom was the first four-chair turn of Season 21 after their version of Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Helplessly Hoping” wowed the judges.

Joining Team Kelly Clarkson, the group later opened up about their father’s battle with a rare form of cancer during the Knockout Rounds, as they dedicated Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman” to him. “He has such a positive attitude going into every doctor’s appointment,” said Bekah at the time”It’s been huge for us to see that.”