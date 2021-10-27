‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Gets Emotional During Wendy Moten’s Incredible Knockout Performance

Blake Shelton’s team is knocking The Voice coach for a loop! As the Season 21 Knockouts kicked off Monday, Shelton was left feeling pretty emotional when he paired up Wendy Moten and Jonathan Mouton, who both put on an amazing show. Mouten’s rendition of Johnny Nash’s “I Can See Clearly Now,” impressed the judges right off the bat, but there was no comparison to Moten’s jaw-dropping rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way.”

“When I paired you with Wendy, part of it was, let’s see what this guy’s made of,” Shelton told his team member after Mouten’s performance. “You stepped out here, and that was incredible.” But Moten’s performance completely blew the judges away. “Can you please hold some meet-and-greet passes for Kelly and I for your tour?” Ariana Grande told the singer, as Shelton added, “I can’t even imagine the offers that are gonna come your way…. I’m just so happy for you, it’s about damn time.”

When it came down to his decision, Shelton admitted he didn’t expect his decision to be so difficult. “Jonathan, he blew me away,” he said. “The only problem is, Wendy blew the building away. I fully expect to see her in the finale.” The choice made Shelton emotional, causing the typically stoic country star to brush away a tear after bidding farewell to Mouten.

“I’m telling you, man, something’s going on with me,” he said, laughing. Fellow coach Kelly Clarkson teased, “You’re getting mushy?” with John Legend adding, “This is married Blake.” Grande agreed, “It’s Gwen.” The “God’s Country” singer married the No Doubt artist in June on his Oklahoma ranch in an intimate ceremony officiated by The Voice host Carson Daly. Shelton wrote a special song for his bride, and Daly said on the TODAY show at the time there was “not a dry eye in the church” during Stefani’s vows. “I said to Blake when she was done, ‘Top that, buddy,’” he joked.