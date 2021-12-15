‘The Voice’ Season 21 Winner Revealed, Marks Historic First

Season 21 of The Voice came to an end on Tuesday night. The finalists included Team Kelly Clarkson’s Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia, Team Blake Shelton’s Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham, and Team John Legend’s Jershika Maple. But, only one of the acts could be named as the winner. So, who won Season 21?

In the end, Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom which is comprised of siblings Bekah, Caleb, and Joshua Liechty, won. They made history upon their win, as they became the first non-solo act to win the competition. Interestingly enough, shortly before the finale, TVLine reported that the show’s mobile app prematurely declared Girl Named Tom as the winners.

https://twitter.com/NBCTheVoice/status/1470966621086707712

Season 21 of The Voice premiered this past September. Ahead of the premiere, the show revealed that there would be a new coach on the block — Ariana Grande. When the announcement was first made this past March, the singer acknowledged the exciting opportunity on Twitter. She wrote that she was “beyond thrilled, honored, excited” to join Legend, Clarkson, and Shelton as a coach.

Grande was a fan of the NBC competition series before officially joining the coaching ranks. She may have been familiar with what The Voice entailed, but she didn’t expect it to be such a “hard” endeavor. The “thank u, next” singer told E! News in August, “You watch it on TV and you think you know, ‘OK, I’m going get in there and it’s going to be easy whatever. But it’s so hard.” While members of her team did incredibly well throughout the season, none of them made it to the finale. During the semifinals, the remaining members of her team, Jim and Sasha Allen, were eliminated. Even though she won’t be pulling out a win for Season 21, fans and her fellow coaches alike were so glad that she joined the show.

“We always have fun, but honestly, Ariana threw herself into it,” Legend told Entertainment Tonight in early December about Grande. “She’s passionate about it, and it’s fun to have somebody new because you get to see the show through their eyes, because you’ve been there for a while, but when you see their excitement and their passion, it kind of makes you feel like, ‘Yeah, I’m pretty lucky to have this job, it’s pretty cool.’”