‘The Voice’ Winner Was Leaked Way Before Showtime

Hours before Girl Named Tom made history Tuesday as the first non-solo act to ever win The Voice, the NBC singing competition appears to have spoiled the Season 21 results. The Voice fans who had downloaded the official mobile app for the show were shocked to see hours before the live finale that the trio of siblings – Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Liechty – was already labeled “Winner” on the “Artists” page, captured in a screenshot by TV Line. NBC has yet to publicly address the apparent spoiler.

Girl Named Tom’s win, however expected by app-using fans, marks the fourth victory for coach Kelly Clarkson, whose most recent win came in Season 17 with team member Jake Hoot. Girl Named Tom performed the Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” with Clarkson during the finale and in the end was crowned the winner over Team Clarkson member Hailey Mia, Team Blake Shelton’s Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham and Team John Legend’s Jershika Maple.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXfV5MTgovn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Girl Named Tom took to Instagram shortly after their win to let fans know they were flying home to be with their father, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2017, as he had taken a turn for the worse recently. “As we are writing this statement, our dad is in horrific pain following yet another surgery,” they said. “The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us to be here, doing what we love. We cannot wait to finally all be in the same room.”

“Some might think this is the worst timing – our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV,” they continued. “In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction. The Voice has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect and marvel at the love we have for each other.”

The siblings then thanked everyone at The Voice, promising that there would be more of them coming soon. “We have dozens of new songs that we cannot wait to share with you,” they said. “We love you, we are grateful to you, and we hope you have a special holiday season. See you in 2022!”