'The View': Meghan McCain Lashes out at Whoopi Goldberg for Cutting Her Off

The View fans are calling for Meghan McCain to be fired after an explosive exchange with moderator Whoopi Goldberg during Monday's episode of the ABC talk show. McCain was going off on a rant during the "Hot Topics" segment of the show when Goldberg had to cut her off in order to go to a commercial break, prompting McCain to shout at her co-host.

Discussing the recent anti-Semitic words of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who compared people being required to wear face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic to how Nazis treated Jewish people at the beginning of the Holocaust, McCain got heated saying she had tried to discuss the increase of hate crimes against Jews the previous week.

Whoopi to Meghan- "I'M CUTTING YOU OFF BECAUSE WE HAVE TO GO -- WHY DO YOU THINK I'M CUTTING YOU OFF....."#TheView #MeghanMcCain #WhoopiGoldberg pic.twitter.com/50Zxh2naEv — AC Junior 😷 (@CamJunior1972) May 24, 2021

"This was all happening last week," McCain said. 'I would love if the energy that is being put on one crazy woman in Congress – and by the way, if she is the face of the Republicans, then the Squad is the face of the Democrats – I would love Democrats to put that same type of energy onto what’s happening on the left, because quite frankly, this is how people get red-pilled."

Going off about "blatant bias in the media," McCain said that anti-Semitism is "a huge problem everywhere in this country" before launching into another story. Goldberg agreed with her co-host, but indicated she would have to cut her off to go to a commercial break. "Why are you cutting me off?" McCain shouted at Goldberg, who responded with frustration, "I’m cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan! Why do you think I’m cutting you off?"

Fans of The View called McCain out for the exchange on social media. "C'mon @ABC - after today's explosion, it's time to let McCain go," one person tweeted. "Surely there are better conservative voices that would make an effort to respect their co-workers. #TheView #FireMeghanMcCain." Another person added, "Yea Whoopi was OVERRRRRR IT today on #TheView and if this isn’t a reason to let go of that woman, I don’t know what is." They continued that it's become "frustrating to watch" the show at this point, saying it "ruins the viewing process" watching her be so combative with her co-stars.