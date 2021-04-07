'The View' Co-Hosts Meghan McCain and Sara Haines Get Into Heated Argument On-Air

✖

Things got heated on The View again today. Conservative co-host Meghan Mccain exchanged a few tense words with her co-host, Sara Haines while discussing today's Hot Topics. The group discussed mandatory COVID-19 vaccination passports for international travel when moderator Whoopi Goldberg said she would be uncomfortable to fly next to a stranger without knowing if they've been vaccinated. “But maybe I’m crazy," she qualified. "Am I crazy?"

Co-host Sunny Hostin assured the Ghost star that she wasn't crazy for feeling that way. Goldberg wondered if governors like Texas Republican Greg Abbott and Florida Republican Ron DeSantis were making the right decision in banning any sort of mandate on citizens or businesses to either ask for or produce proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Hostin claimed many Republican governors were largely catering to Republican men, a significant number of whom shared with pollsters that they were uncomfortable taking the vaccine. Hostin closed admitting that she believes anit-vaxxers should receive fewer privileges than those with the vaccine when things reopen. "It’s just a matter of public health. This is not a political issue,” she said.

In typical Meghan McCain fashion, she argued the opposite. “My first big issue that I really don’t believe that the White House and Democrats are doing a good job to get Republicans on board with getting vaccinated,” McCain said. “So much of this is political. And I think Republicans being screamed at like they’re dumb rednecks that are trying to be superspreaders, of course they’re not going to want to get the vaccine. I don’t make the rules. This is just the world we’re living in.”

STATES DIVIDED OVER VACCINE PASSPORTS: Although the White House rules out a possible federal ‘vaccine passport’ to show proof of vaccination in order to travel and go to events, states are split over support of a requirement — the co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/DGAztkO8MJ pic.twitter.com/p2jWkfj3Xd — The View (@TheView) April 7, 2021

“Conservatives and Republicans, part of our DNA is questioning big government. It’s questioning being told what to do. It’s questioning our privacy," McCain continued. She cited the Patriot Act, a George W. Bush administration move, as evidence for worrying about what our government knows about us, as well as what might get leaked or hacked eventually by foreign spies or bad actors."

However, Sara Haines had the last word. “I cannot argue privacy on a public health issue like this, when I don’t understand how the most private thing in my body – my uterus – seems to be open for business when it’s convenient politically. So I will say that these passports are a great idea," she said.