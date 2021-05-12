Whoopi Goldberg Has Hilarious Response to 'The View' Co-Hosts Gushing Over Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Relationship

✖

Whoopi Goldberg didn't hide her lack of enthusiasm for her The View co-hosts' passionate discussion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's romantic reunion during Tuesday's show. While Sara Haines made a lengthy argument as to why Affleck and Lopez were a perfect match for one another, the moderator made her feelings known by falling asleep on air!

Slumping down in her chair and closing her eyes, Goldberg began to snore softly before Meghan McCain managed to get her attention and rouse her. Haines seemed unconcerned with Goldberg's nap, continuing to talk about Bennifer 2.0 when Goldberg suddenly jolted back awake and pretended she was paying attention the whole time. Handing the topic over to Joy Behar, she joked, "I’m just going to rest my eyes while you talk about this," before snuggling down again.

THE RETURN OF “BENNIFER”? After former engaged couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted together again while vacationing in Montana, the co-hosts react and discuss if rebound romances work. https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0 pic.twitter.com/ECmJ1ot9CI — The View (@TheView) May 11, 2021

Lopez and Affleck's reunion has been making headlines since the first weekend in May, when the two former fiancés were spotted together in Los Angeles, shortly after the "Let's Get Loud" singer ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez following questions about his fidelity. Over this past weekend, Lopez and Affleck were photographed together in Montana, and TMZ reported the two had been communicating since she was filming The Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic back in February.

The insider claimed Affleck first reached out to his ex with "loving and longing" emails saying he wished he was in the Dominican Republic with her while shooting The Tender Bar with George Clooney. The two reportedly continued emailing back and forth throughout Lopez's shoot, which wrapped in late April, but didn't meet in person until after Lopez's split with Rodriguez in April. The former MLB player had just two words for Page Six when asked about Lopez spending time with Affleck following their split, simply saying, "Go Yankees." It was a clear diss towards Affleck, a massive Boston Red Sox fan, especially considering Rodriguez played for the New York Yankees from 2004-2013 and 2015-2016, leading them to the World Series title in 2009.

Affleck and Lopez had always maintained a friendly relationship since splitting in 2004, and The Way Back actor was actually one of the participants in Lopez's InStyle May 2021 cover, saying he was "completely humbled" by the Grammy-nominated artist's work ethic and the "quiet and dedicated way" she goes about accomplishing her goals. "She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business," he told the outlet. "She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."