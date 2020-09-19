'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg Following Her Death at 87

✖

Meghan McCain is always outspoken from her perch on The View, holding close to her conservative values and defending against attacks from all sides. She's also controversial for those very reasons, making her message in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg surprising considering the division Americans see in the country.

In the wake of Ginsburg's death on Friday, McCain took to social media to post a message of unity in the face of the division we've seen in recent years. While she might be the wrong messenger for the idea, it is a target for many Americans to aim for going forward.

Rest in peace Ruth Bader Ginsburg - a true legend, an iconoclast, a glass ceiling breaker, and a feminist icon. She changed the world in so many incredible ways. Prayers, love and strength to her family during this dark time. I hope you have fun with Antonin Scalia in heaven... — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 18, 2020

"One of the most beautiful and interesting modern public friendships was that between Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her ideological opposite Antonin Scalia. They both loved opera, law and the U.S.A. I always loved their relationship," McCain wrote in the tweet. "Let this part of their legacy be an example to us all."

McCain lost her father to brain cancer in 2018, leading to a period of mourning we might not get to see with Ginsburg. But it did prompt McCain's third tweet on the matter, adding in the hashtag "f— cancer." She also retweeted Sen. Marco Rubio and his view on the months the nation is about to experience.

The most difficult months in a generation are now upon us. Pray that God protect our country and provide wisdom to our people. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 19, 2020

Several political figures have also shared their thoughts on Ginsburg, including former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who also included his plans to bring a replacement to vote before the election.

"President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," McConnell said in his statement. "Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary."

Trump is also reportedly speeding to a nomination, though his statement on Ginsburg didn't include any reference to his plans. He actually was caught off guard by the news following his Minnesota rally Friday.

"Wow. I didn't know that. I just -- you're telling me now for the first time," Trump said. "She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman. Whether you agree or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I'm actually sad to hear that. I am sad to hear that."

It will be interesting to see the direction the nation goes from here, and how it honors Ginsburg.