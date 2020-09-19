Bill Clinton Honors 'Extraordinary' Ruth Bader Ginsburg Following Her Death at 87

✖

Former President Bill Clinton honored the "extraordinary" Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg in a statement late Friday night. Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993, and she was confirmed by the Senate in a 96-3 vote. Ginsburg died Friday night at age 87, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"We have lost one of the most extraordinary Justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court," Clinton wrote, alongside a photo from the day he introduced Ginsburg as his nominee outside the White House. "Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union. And her powerful dissents reminded us that we walk away from our Constitution’s promise at our peril." Ginsberg became just the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, following Sandra Day O'Connor, and is still only one of four women to ever serve on the court.

Earlier, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also shared a tribute to Ginsburg. "Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG," she wrote. Secretary Clinton also retweeted her husband's message.

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have also released statements on Ginsburg's death. Carter called Ginsburg a "powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality" who has "been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career." Carter said he was "proud" to appoint Ginsburg to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980. "We join countless Americans in mourning the loss of a truly great woman," Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, said. "We will keep her family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

In his statement, Bush praised Ginsburg for dedicating her life to "the pursuit of justice and equality" and serving as an inspiration for women and young girls. "Laura and I are fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer, and we send our condolences to the Ginsburg family," Bush wrote.

Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, D.C. with her family by her side, the Supreme Court said. According to NPR, Ginsburg told her granddaughter Clara Spera days before her death that she hoped she would not be replaced until after the November election. "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg said.