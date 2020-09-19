Donald Trump Will Reportedly Nominate Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court Replacement in Coming Days

✖

Donald Trump is reportedly going to speed to the finish line with his replacement for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While the president was surprised by the news when he was informed on Friday night after his latest rally, sources close to the president and GOP leaders say a decision will come in the next few days. According to ABC News, Trump's list includes at least one woman nominee that may be the favorite in U.S. Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump learned of the SCOTUS icon's passing while leaving his Minnesota rally. He took a moment to tell reporters that he was unaware of the news before sharing kind words about the SCOTUS justice.

"Wow. I didn't know that. I just -- you're telling me now for the first time," Trump said. "She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman. Whether you agree or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I'm actually sad to hear that. I am sad to hear that."

Ginsburg died Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer that sent her in and out of the hospital over the past few years. And while many are taking time to honor the late justice and mourn her death, others quickly looked forward to the political battle over her replacement.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is already reportedly in touch with GOP members of the Senate, telling them to "keep their powder dry" and stay the course to bring any of Trump's nominees to vote quickly.

"President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," McConnell said in his statement. "Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary."

Trump revealed his updated list of potential Supreme Court nominees earlier in September. The shocking choices include Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Josh Hawley and Sen. Tom Cotton, the latter who quickly made it clear that he would remove protections provided by Roe v. Wade in a blow to women's reproductive rights. Cotton added that "the Supreme Court could use some more justices who understand the difference between applying the law and making the law."

No matter when the decision comes, it is sure to be a hard-fought political battle that leaves many questioning what will come next. Tensions were already high in America, so this is sure to dump gasoline on all situations.