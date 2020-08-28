✖

Meghan McCain is speaking out after Ivanka Trump defended her father's "unfiltered" tweets. Taking the podium Thursday night on the final night of the event, Trump had sang the praise of her father, President Donald Trump, addressing the number of controversial remarks he has made on the social media platform, which she labeled as a "communication style."

Ivanka Trump speaks about the president at the #RNC2020: "I recognize that my dad’s communication style is not to everyone’s taste. And I know his tweets can feel a bit...unfiltered. But the results speak for themselves.” pic.twitter.com/KV7Dkr0u6p — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 28, 2020

"Whether you agree with him or not, you always know where he stands. I recognize that my dad's communication style is not to everyone's taste. And I know his tweets can feel a bit unfiltered. But the results speak for themselves," Trump said, before later stating, "Dad, people attack you for being unconventional, but I love you for being real, and I respect you for being effective."

Her remarks, however, did not sit well with everyone. As viewers went on to watch the president take the stage to officially accept the GOP's presidential nomination, McCain took to Twitter to condemn Trump’s remarks, slamming the president's "unfiltered" tweets as an example of "cruelty and indecency."

It’s not a “communication style”, its cruelty and indecency. Trump said he didn’t like POW’s who were captured, implied my father was burning in hell after he died and constantly trashed him while he was fighting brain cancer. This is how they have lost all decent people. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 28, 2020

The president has never shied away from being outspoken on Twitter, frequently using his personal account to launch attacks against his political opponents. Along with controversial remarks against the "Squad" of young Democrats as well as other political figures, McCain's late father, Sen. John McCain, had been the frequent target of the president’s attacks.

Shortly after the senator died in August of 2018 following a battle with brain cancer, the president made several attacks against him, including a comment on how the McCain family did not thank him for "approving" the senator’s funeral. As a result, McCain has frequently spoken out against the president, calling him "a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dad's incredible life" in a May 2019 tweet.

With the 2020 presidential campaign heating up, McCain even recently revealed that she will be voting Democrat. Speaking on Andy Cohen's Bravo series, Watch What Happens Live, earlier this year, The View co-host said that "it really shouldn't take a rocket scientist to know there's one man who has made the pain in my life a living hell and another man who has literally shepherded me through the grief process. This really shouldn't be rocket science for people." She explained that Biden had been "so integral in my life, especially after my dad got sick," whereas the Trumps are "always making my mom cry."