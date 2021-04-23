'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Speaks out After Repeatedly Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner

✖

The View's Joy Behar is apologizing for repeatedly misgendering Caitlyn Jenner during Friday's episode of the ABC talk show, claiming she was feeling a little foggy after not getting much sleep. Behar's misgendering of the I Am Cait star came during a discussion about her announcement that she was running for California governor as a Republican in which Behar used the pronoun "he" multiple times.

Behar, bringing up how Jenner has brought on a number of former Trump aides and advisers to her team, told co-host Sunny Hostin, "He’s got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign. What do you think about that? I mean, that guy was accused of using campaign funds to enrich himself. That’s who is running his campaign—or her campaign, rather."

Behar's initial self-correction was followed by another slip-up near the end of the conversation. "I think that he should—she, rather—should take a seat and let somebody with the credentials take over a major state like California," The View star added. Upon the panel's return from commercial, Behar apologized for her pronoun usage: "So first of all, let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up," she said. "I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night." She continued, "I had no intention of mixing them up and I tried to correct it immediately but, whatever, it just came out. So I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that."

Jenner announced her bid for governor Friday morning on Twitter, writing, "I'm in! California is worth fighting for." In an attached statement, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 71, revealed she had filed the paperwork to officially launch a campaign against current Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election. "California has been my home for nearly 50 years," the Olympian wrote, adding that she moved to the state "because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality." However, Jenner continued, "for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people."

Calling herself a "compassionate disrupter" throughout her life, Jenner said Californians have a "now-or-never opportunity to fundamentally fix" the state "before it's too late." Calling herself a "fighter" who isn’t afraid to do what is right, she concluded, "I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor."