Caitlyn Jenner: What Is Her Net Worth

Caitlyn Jenner came back to the spotlight this week when she was unmasked in the second week of The Masked Singer Season 5. Jenner, 71, was born Bruce Jenner and won the gold medal at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. She has a net worth of $100 million, Celebrity Net Worth estimates. She became a reality television star through Keeping Up With The Kardashians, during her marriage to Kris Jenner, with whom she shares two daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Jenner also starred in her own reality series, I Am Cait, which focused on her gender transition and aired after she came out as a trans woman.

Jenner is one of the wealthier members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. She earns revenue from sales of her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, and the public speaking circuit. She also has endorsement deals with companies like MAC, notes Harper's Bazaar. Jenner also continues to make frequent reality competition appearances, which earn her sizable paychecks. In 2019, she reportedly earned about $620,000 for appearing on the U.K. show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

It's not clear how much she was paid to appear on The Masked Singer in the elaborate Phoenix costume, but money was not the driving force behind her decision to join the high-rated series. In a post-show interview with PEOPLE, Jenner said she previously rejected offers from the show's producers, but they kept after her. "It was a time where I wanted a challenge and to do something out of my element, which this certainly is," she explained. "Hey, why not? Give it a shot, have a little fun with it. I love a big challenge. Any celebrity out there that gets asked to do it, I would suggest do it. You're going to learn a lot about yourself."

Jenner noted that the "most important thing" she feels she can do is continue to be visible in the six years since her groundbreaking Vanity Fair cover in 2015. She hopes she can help continue to raise awareness of trans issues. "I want to be able to change that next generation that's coming along," she told PEOPLE. "I want trans doctors, trans lawyers. I want them to be educated out into the world, having a job and really being part of society. The most important thing I feel like that I can do is continue to be visible. Continue to show people who have to deal with a subject like this, that life isn't over."

The only disappointment Jenner has from her Masked Singer experience was that she only appeared in one episode, singing Kesha's "Tik Tok." She told Us Weekly she also practiced The Temptations' "I Know You Wanna Leave Me" and a John Denver song that she hoped to perform on the show. But now that she is off the show, she will have more time to work on a TV pilot she is developing. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians starts Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E! Network.