‘The Valley’ Drops Season 3 Trailer, Announces Premiere Date

The Valley is back with a brand new season and brand new cast members.

Bravo announced Wednesday that The Valley will debut its third season on April 1, dropping a drama-filled trailer that gives fans a first look at the full-time Bravo return of Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz

Videos by PopCulture.com

Returning Season 3 cast members include Danny Booko, Nia Sanchez Booko, Luke Broderick, Kristen Doute, Jason Caperna, Janet Caperna, Brittany Cartwright, Jasmine Goode, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei and Zack Wickham.

Goode’s fiancée, Melissa Carelli, and Wickham’s boyfriend, Benji Quach, return as friends for Season 3, with Lally’s girlfriend, Lacy Nicole, also joining the cast part-time.

The Valley crew is “ready to reset the vibe as they navigate major life changes from babies and breakups to bold new beginnings,” Bravo teased of Season 3, assuring that “the drama is never far behind.”

“When questionable behavior and unresolved tensions arise, it threatens to permanently pull this friend group apart,” the network continued.

In Season 3, Booko and Sanchez Booko have their hands “more than full” as they navigate their new life as parents to “four under 4” and their move to Santa Clarita. “When the stress adds up, their friends notice a different side to Danny,” Bravo revealed, “putting Nia back on the defense to keep up their picture-perfect marriage.”

Doute and Broderick are also weathering some major changes after becoming parents to their daughter Kaia, with their relationship taking a backseat and their engagement hanging in the balance as the Vanderpump Rules alum adjusts to the physical and routine changes of motherhood. Meanwhile, their “steadfast allegiance” to Booko and Sanchez Booko “leaves some in the group confused by their unwavering loyalty.”

(Photo by: Bravo Media)

After all the drama of Season 2, Janet is looking to mend her fractured friendships. But when Jason suffers a “major injury” just as the couple starts on their fertility journey, Janet is left having to take care of both her husband and her firstborn, all while trying to rebuild relationships on her own.

Cartwright is working on “getting her sparkle back” following her split from ex Jax Taylor, thriving as a single mom to her son while “taking a step toward a new exciting romantic relationship” and undergoing a “full mommy makeover.” But as she starts dating her old Kentucky flame, Brandon, Cartwright’s friends wonder if she’s diving in too fast, and “question his motives.” The Vanderpump Rules alum also finds herself “back in the crossfire” of drama between Doute, Sanchez Booko and Janet as the trio starts their feuding back up.

The newly-engaged Goode and Carelli are joining their friends in the valley this season as they move into a new Sherman Oaks home and dive into wedding planning — with or without friend Wickham’s support.

Wickham and Quach are also looking toward the future as visa law changes have the couple deciding what they’re willing to do to make their relationship work. When Quach reveals a non-negotiable to have kids, Wickham is left questioning if he ever wants to be a dad.

Lally and Saniei, meanwhile, struggle to find closure with their divorce, and the drama between Saniei and Lally’s socialite girlfriend isn’t helping them move on peacefully. Saniei, meanwhile, is embracing her new single life, even sparking romance rumors through her “unexpected friendship” with Schwartz.

Schwartz, meanwhile, is “eager to settle down and find his forever person” following his divorce from Katie Maloney as he joins The Valley full-time, but “when a promising romantic interest comes into play, his friends question the validity of the relationship and his dating choices, creating friction for him in the group.”

Kent is also making the transition to full-time on The Valley as she focuses on motherhood and her sobriety journey. Bonding with Schwartz and Saniei as the single members of the friend group, Kent is open about her mental health and anxiety while also never hesitating to call out her friends when they “act out of turn.”

The Valley returns for Season 3 on Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.