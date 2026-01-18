‘The Valley’ Star Reveals Secret Health Battle After Losing 20 Pounds in Less Than 2 Weeks

Janet Caperna is opening up about her recent hospitalization. The Valley star shared the update on her Instagram account.

Caperna says she lost 20 pounds while dealing with acute gastritis. Acute gastritis is a sudden inflammation of the stomach lining, which causes a quick onset of upper abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, and appetite loss. It is often triggered by NSAIDs, alcohol, severe stress, infections, or certain medications.

“I’ve had a pretty rough go at it the last 2 weeks as I got super sick with what ended up being acute gastritis. I unfortunately dropped a lot of weight and probably will look pretty unhealthy for the next few months as I work on getting healthy and gaining weight back,” she warned her 85k followers on the social media platform.

“I wanted to explain the whole story from the beginning on the podcast. The weight I am currently at is not normal for me and I wanted to address it so it didn’t seem as though I am glamorizing this kind of weight loss,” she continued. “I am finally starting to feel so much better and am incredibly grateful for my family and friends that have checked in and been so supportive as I navigated this. New year is time for new beginnings and I plan on stepping into it with my best foot forward, and getting healthy and strong 💪🏼 If you’ve ever gone through something like this and have suggestions of healthy ways to put weight on, feel free to comment or DM me. Thanks again for all the love ♥️🙏🏼 Here’s to onward and upward.”

The reality star is excited for the forthcoming third season of the reality show. It is expected to return to Bravo in the coming months.

Caperna has been married to Jason Caperna since 2022. They have one child. She was previously married to Phillip Fortener.