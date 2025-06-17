‘The Valley’: Nia Sanchez and Janet Caperna’s Tension Comes to a Head in Exclusive Sneak Peek

It’s going down between The Valley‘s Nia Sanchez Booko and Janet Caperna.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, what starts as a welcome home surprise party for Zack Wickham’s boyfriend Benji quickly turns into a confrontation between Nia and Janet.

The preview kicks off on a hilarious note when Zack’s big surprise party for Benji is spoiled by a sign out front of Jasmine Goode’s house proudly declaring the celebration inside to be “Benji’s welcome back.”

“They literally put everyone in the back, and they’re shushing, and they forgot that this is here,” Zack sighs, adding in a confessional, “Jasmine, you had one job, babe. Just one job — make sure it was a surprise.”

The sign might have spoiled the surprise, but Benji gets a warm welcome from all the party attendees nevertheless. Not everyone is in a celebratory mood, however, as Nia pulls Janet aside to address the comments she’s been making about her husband, Danny Booko, and his drinking.

Asking for “clarity” on some of the things she heard Janet had been saying about Danny, Nia pointed out that her husband had already apologized to Jasmine and her girlfriend, Melissa Carelli, over his inappropriate behavior toward them over Halloween in a moment that is then revisited via a flashback.

“That night, I don’t remember being there, I don’t remember leaving,” Danny told Jasmine and Melissa a month prior. “It was one of those things that was a freak situation. I am so sorry.”

Back at Benji’s party, Janet admits she “did speak negatively” about Danny behind his back “because I thought his actions were horrible.”

As a shocked Nia repeats, “horrible” in disbelief, Janet says she feels “bad” for her as well. “Look, I’m sorry that all this happened, truly,” she continues. “But at the same time, if your husband’s going to a public bar and getting blacked out and acting a fool and making women uncomfortable, it’s gonna get talked about.”

Janet also finds it “concerning” that Danny was “blacked out a couple days ago, yelling at me in the middle of a bar” during a confrontation at Jax’s Bar.

“He was not blacked out,” Nia insists. “He had two seltzers.” Janet looks stunned as she retorts, “If he has that kind of behavior after two seltzers, that’s also concerning.” The previous ends with Nia asking, “What kind of behavior?”

The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.