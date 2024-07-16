'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Getting a 'Rebrand,' Andy Cohen Says

The Real Housewives of New Jersey are in for a "rebrand." Andy Cohen confirmed during Monday's episode of Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live that Bravo had plans to retool the Housewives franchise when a viewer called in to call for a casting change amid the tensions in the current 14th season.

"It is not time for a rebrand?" the caller asked, to which the Bravo boss responded immediately, "Yes." The caller continued, "I think it's time to do what happened with New York. Bring fresh faces in," referencing the recent recasting of The Real Housewives of New York City. Newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, who joined RHONJ in Season 13, were further praised as "fresh," "young" and "funny" amid the recent negativity of the show.

(Photo: Bravo Media)

"I love that they're fresh and young," the fan said. "They're funny and ... I love that there is positive energy." RHONJ Season 14 also stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, Jenn Fessler, and Jenn Fessler, but the caller said the more tenured cast has "all the negativity" going on. "Set them free," they begged. "Let them move on to the new."

The Housewives executive producer agreed with the fan, assuring them there were plans in motion to change things up. "We're gonna figure something out," Cohen said. "We're gonna figure something out. We are all on the same page about that."

Last month, news broke that Season 14 of RHONJ would not have a "traditional reunion" due to all of the drama between the cast members. Cohen said on SiriusXM's Reality Checked With Kiki Monique that producers came to that decision after watching the season finale.

(Photo: The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13. Pictured: Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral - Andrew Eccles/Bravo)

"I think that the main thing is this will all make sense once you see the finale. It is one of those classic Jersey finales that people will be talking about for a long time to come," he said. "When all of us producers saw the last cut of the finale, we all came to the decision separately and then we talked."

"It's in the great tradition of absolute shocking, dramatic Jersey finales and they have this final epic group encounter, which is like, it feels like the Last Supper and is just so Jersey," Cohen continued. "And it's shocking and it's dramatic and it's amazing TV. I'm telling you, when you see it, I think that you'll feel complete. I really do."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.