Two 'RHONJ' Stars Reportedly Suspended From Filming Amid Alleged Physical Altercation

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is shaping up to be a dramatic one. According to Page Six, two cast members, Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral, have been suspended from filming amid an alleged physical altercation that they were involved in. They were reportedly involved in a heated exchange at a party held by fellow RHONJ star, Teresa Giudice. The argument allegedly then turned physical between the two Bravo stars.

Us Weekly reported that the drama between Aydin and Cabral began over a disagreement about "a hairdresser they both use and money for a charity event that Danielle allegedly didn't donate to." According to details provided by Page Six, the argument then led to Aydin allegedly pushing Cabral. In response, Cabral allegedly "retaliated by crumpling her plastic cup and hurling it towards Jennifer's face, drawing blood."

Another source claimed that Aydin only suffered a scratch due to the alleged interaction and that she did not receive medical attention at the scene. Yet another insider offered up their take on the situation, claiming, "Jennifer only pushed Danielle because Danielle got in her face." Many of their co-stars were reportedly on hand for what transpired including Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Fessler. Although, due to ongoing drama amongst the cast members, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Rachel Fuda were not at the event. In regards to how the rest of the cast is handling this news, a source said, "Everyone is shocked. And no one has any idea when Danielle and Jennifer will begin filming again."

Following this incident, both Aydin and Cabral have been suspended from filming RHONJ, which is in the midst of production for Season 14. Under the terms of the suspension, Aydin and Cabral are not allowed to film, even alone, as the network and Siren Media, the production company behind RHONJ, launch an investigation.

Neither Aydin nor Cabral has addressed the situation publicly. However, Us Weekly did note that Cabral shared a message on her Instagram Story that seemed to touch upon recent events. She wrote, "Focus on the good. And let God handle the rest."

Aydin joined RHONJ back in 2018 while Cabral was added to the cast for Season 13. During Season 13, Aydin and Cabral were on good terms. So, fans will have to wait for Season 14 to see exactly how their friendship came apart in such an intense fashion.