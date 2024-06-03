'RHONJ' Reunion Canceled Last Minute Due to Reported Cast Tensions

For the first time in the history of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, there will be no reunion special. The news comes as the 14th season is currently airing on Bravo and chronicling the steep divide between the cast. Sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga spent the entire season ignoring one another, despite filming together. Their seemingly irreparable relationship came during season 13 as Giudice prepared for her wedding to Luis Ruelas. After a rumor about Gorga and her husband Joe's marriage was brought to the forefront, the Gorga's skipped his sister's wedding, drawing a clear line in the sand. The family has fought since the Gorga's joined the franchise in season 3. Giudice also has issues with co-stars Margaret Joesphs, and John and Rachel Fuda.

A source close to production told PEOPLE Magazine that the network is scrambling to find another way to close out the season. "A reunion is meant to have resolution and it's clear in the season final that there is no path forward in that type of setting," the source said, adding, "So the network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season."

The only other franchise not to have a reunion special is The Real Housewives of New York for Season 13 amid an investigation sparked by then-newcomer Eboni K. Williams about Ramona Singer's alleged racist behavior. An investigation later revealed that the claims were unfounded. Over a year later, Singer was outed by Page Six for use of the N-word and her invitation to BravoCon 2023 was rescinded, and she was fired from her real estate job.

The network did a full recast with a younger and more diverse group of apple holders. Season 15 is set to premiere soon. A legacy special for Peacock's Ultimate Girls' Trip reunited the OGs.