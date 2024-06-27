'The Real CSI: Miami': A Homicide Has Police Searching for a Person of Interest in Exclusive Sneak Peek

CBS is following up on the success of FBI True by showing The Real CSI: Miami and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek from the second episode remiering on July 3. From CSI creator Anthony E. Zuiker, executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and the minds behind the beloved franchise, The Real CSI: Miami features "gripping real-life crime cases and the cutting-edge forensic science used to solve them. At the heart of every story is a victim and a family seeking justice."

In the second episode, "Game Over," "Detectives analyze the mysterious case of 21-year-old James Barry, who was murdered while in a house full of his loved ones. The examination of the murder weapon and an intriguing development involving digital forensics reveal a startling motive." The sneak peek above previews the harrowing 9-1-1 call from Barry's mother, explaining someone stabbed her son with a knife in his jugular vein. His friend woke up and found him stabbed.

The clip then transitions to a breaking news story covering the murder, with detectives trying to "track down what exactly happened." It's certainly a bone-chilling and tragic case, one that could not have been easy. Even just listening to the 9-1-1 call is upsetting. It should be interesting to see how the CSI solve the case, and hopefully see Barry's family and friends get the closure they so desperately need.

The original CSI ran for 15 seasons and spawned four spinoffs: CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, CSI: Cyber, and the latest one, CSI: Vegas, which was recently canceled after three seasons. In May following Vegas' cancellation, CBS President Amy Reisenbach revealed there were "discussions" to keep the CSI franchise going. Whether that meant another scripted spinoff or just continue with The Real CSI: Miami is unknown, but fans may want to keep an eye out for more just in case.

In the meantime, check out the sneak peek above from the new episode of The Real CSI: Miami airing on Wednesday, July 3 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS' summer 2024 schedule. These episodes will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats, especially since they are all real cases. Hopefully, more CSI shows will be on the way in the near future, but The Real CSI: Miami should keep viewers occupied for the time being.