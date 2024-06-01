CBS' Summer 2024 Schedule: See the Full Breakdown
New seasons of 'Big Brother' and 'Let's Make a Deal Primetime,' as well as Paramount+'s 'Tulsa King,' will be airing on CBS this summer.
Now that CBS' 2024 spring lineup has concluded, the network has announced its lineup for summer. Unscripted shows and award shows will mostly be filling up the schedule, including new seasons of Big Brother and Let's Make a Deal Primetime, plus the Tony Awards and Daytime Emmys. In addition, following the success of Paramount+'s FBI: True, fans of CSI will be able to get a look into the true CSI with new docuseries The Real CSI: Miami.
Hit Paramount+ series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone will making its CBS debut this summer, ahead of Season 2 which has yet to have a premiere date on the streamer. There will be a lot to look forward to this summer as CBS viewers wait for their favorite scripted shows to return, and it all starts in June. Take a look below to see what CBS' summer will be looking like.
Friday, June 7
8 PM — The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
Friday, June 14
8 PM — Greatest @Home Videos: Father's Day Edition
Sunday, June 16
8 PM ET/5 PM PT LIVE — The 77th Annual Tony Awards
Sunday, June 26
10 PM — The Real CSI: Miami (Series debut)
Sunday, July 14
8 PM — Tulsa King (CBS debut)
Wednesday, July 17
9 PM — Big Brother (Season 26)
Thursday, July 18
9 PM — Big Brother (Season 26)
Sunday, July 21
9 PM — Big Brother (Season 26)
Wednesday, August 7
8 PM — Let's Make a Deal Primetime (Season 4)
