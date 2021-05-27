'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Winner Revealed, and Fans Are Divided

The Masked Singer crowned the winner of Season 5 on Wednesday night. Chameleon, Piglet, and Black Swan were the season's finalists, but only one could walk away with the win. Ultimately, Piglet was crowned the winner (he was later unmasked and revealed to have been Nick Lachey). Of course, The Masked Singer fans soon weighed in on the winner on Twitter, and it's safe to say that there's a majorly divided response.

The competition originally began with 10 contestants within Groups A and B. For the first time ever, the show brought in four contestants as Wild Cards — Bulldog (Nick Cannon), Orca (Mark McGrath), Crab (Bobby Brown), and Yeti (Omarion). Alas, the competition was narrowed down to the final three — Piglet, Chameleon, and Black Swan. Chameleon came in third place, and revealed that he was Wiz Khalifa. The Black Swan, who was seen as a frontrunner throughout the season, came in second place. They removed their mask and revealed that they were JoJo. Finally, and as previously mentioned, the Piglet won Season 5 and was promptly unmasked to reveal that Lachey was the winner.

Considering that every viewer had their favorite going into the finale, fans were divided by this outcome. Read on to see what some of the most passionate Masked Singer fans had to say about the finale.