'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Winner Revealed, and Fans Are Divided
The Masked Singer crowned the winner of Season 5 on Wednesday night. Chameleon, Piglet, and Black Swan were the season's finalists, but only one could walk away with the win. Ultimately, Piglet was crowned the winner (he was later unmasked and revealed to have been Nick Lachey). Of course, The Masked Singer fans soon weighed in on the winner on Twitter, and it's safe to say that there's a majorly divided response.
The competition originally began with 10 contestants within Groups A and B. For the first time ever, the show brought in four contestants as Wild Cards — Bulldog (Nick Cannon), Orca (Mark McGrath), Crab (Bobby Brown), and Yeti (Omarion). Alas, the competition was narrowed down to the final three — Piglet, Chameleon, and Black Swan. Chameleon came in third place, and revealed that he was Wiz Khalifa. The Black Swan, who was seen as a frontrunner throughout the season, came in second place. They removed their mask and revealed that they were JoJo. Finally, and as previously mentioned, the Piglet won Season 5 and was promptly unmasked to reveal that Lachey was the winner.
Considering that every viewer had their favorite going into the finale, fans were divided by this outcome. Read on to see what some of the most passionate Masked Singer fans had to say about the finale.
Black Swan was Robbed #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/asSML88wx6— The Dirk Diggler (@ChuckTaylor516) May 27, 2021
Season 5 of The Masked Singer premiered on March 10. After almost two months of the competition, they crowned Piglet as the winner.
JoJo didn’t release the hit single Leave (Get Out) at the age of 13, go through allll that bullshit with her weak ass former label, and sing her heart out on that stage for y’all to play her like this. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/bAStb7q4uK— Naé (@iamthanae) May 27, 2021
Heading into the finale, there were many who thought that the Black Swan would win. Alas, it was Piglet's time to shine.
I have to say, I’m glad Piglet won!!! He has incredible range!!!! Way to go Nick Lachey #TheMaskedSinger #Piglet— T.J. Driscoll (@realTJDriscoll) May 27, 2021
Even though there were many who weren't happy about the outcome, there were just as many who were thrilled. In fact, many viewers were stoked to see Piglet win it all.
Color me shocked in the most uneventful way #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/qz9p05AJXd— Geriatric Millenial in Black 😂 (@MissTanDesigns) May 27, 2021
It's safe to say that The Masked Singer's finale outcome left some viewers shocked. Still, the winner got many people talking.
i’m literally so disappointed with these results- goodbye. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/DhoWXjtpm0— elle (@_grstewart) May 27, 2021
Many viewers were pulling for Black Swan to win given her many lovely performances. But, she did come in second.
Listen JoJo should've won .....#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/esskKqdjq9— Mzshamar (@MzShamar) May 27, 2021
Piglet joins a very talented group of celebrities who have also won The Masked Singer. T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss, and LeAnn Rimes have all won the Fox series.
Piglet actually won??? The person I thought deserved it won for once #TheMaskedSinger— Rick Snip (@mirogwi) May 27, 2021
Fans of The Masked Singer won't have to wait too long to see another season of the show. Season 6 of The Masked Singer is expected to premiere this fall.