'The Masked Singer' Season 6 Officially Happening

✖

Fox was obviously going to bring back its biggest hit, The Masked Singer, for another season in the fall, and the network made it official on Monday. The Masked Singer will be back for a sixth season in its familiar timeslot, and will be used as a lead-in for a new reality show Fox hopes will catch on just as well. After The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, it will be followed by the new singing competition Alter Ego.

The Masked Singer is finishing up its fifth season, with the season finale scheduled for Wednesday, May 25. just four unknown singers remain - the Black Swan, Chamaleon, Piglet, and Yeti. So far this season, the celebrity singers were Kermit the Frog, Caitlyn Jenner, Danny Trejo, Logan Paul, Mrk McGrath, Bobby Brown, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Tyrese Gibson, and Hanson. The season started with Niecy Nash as host, but Nick Cannon returned after he was revealed to be the Bulldog.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Masked Singer (@maskedsingerfox)

The series features Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke on the judging panel. It is inspired by the South Korean series of the same name. The show's incredibly intricate costume design won an Emmy for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program last year.

While The Masked Singer is coming back, the future of the spin-off The Masked Dancer is unknown. Fox did not mention the show at all on Monday when it unveiled its 2021-2022 TV season schedule. Although the show was not met with the same instant success as The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer averaged 3.9 million viewers. Singer averaged 7.6 million viewers.

Fox alternative programming chief Rob Wade left the door open when asked about The Masked Dancer's future. "Currently, we are just figuring out where it fits into our Masked strategy," he said, reports The Wrap. “We’ve announced the Singer for the fall... And really, we’re just looking to see where and when [Masked Dancer] will play best.”

The Masked Singer will act as a lead-in for Alter Ego, a unique singing competition. The show will focus on singers who never became the stars they wanted. Instead of performing as who they are now though, they will take the stage as how they always wanted to be by creating a "dream avatar" to "reinvent themselves and perform like never before." It was produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Matilda Zoltowski is the executive producer.