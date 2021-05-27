'The Masked Singer': Piglet Unmasked, and He's a Boy Band Legend

✖

After a season full of surprises and numerous shocking reveals, The Masked Singer crowned the champion of Season 5. In the end, Piglet took home the prize, beating out Black Swan, who came in second place, and Chameleon, who came in third. So, who is behind the Piglet mask. The individual removed their mask and revealed that they were Nick Lachey.

Lachey's performances as the Piglet really impressed the judges. In fact, throughout the competition, the judges surmised that Piglet was one of the season's frontrunners. Clearly, they were correct, as Lachey ended up with the win. Piglet's performances ran the gamut, as he performed some high-energy tracks like Andy Grammer's "Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)" and emotional ones like Lukas Graham's "7 Years." Truthfully, there were many who were onto Piglet's identity given the clues that he shared over the weeks.

The former 98 Degrees member opened up about his family life and even shared that he eventually met his "dream girl" (Lachey has three children with his wife, Vanessa Lachey). One week, the mysterious Cluedle-Doo (who was later revealed to have been Jenny McCarthy's husband Donnie Wahlberg) said that he's been following Piglet's career "since he caught touchdowns from Dan Marino." Back in 2004, Lachey did appear at MTV's Rock N Jock Super Bowl XXXVIII event, during which he caught passes from Marino.

Lachey joins a talented list of celebrities who have also won The Masked Singer. The other winners of the show include T-Pain (as the Monster in Season 1), Wayne Brady (as the Fox in Season 2), Kandi Burruss (as Night Angel in Season 3), and LeAnn Rimes (the Sun in Season 4). As fans got to see on Wednesday night's finale, Rimes returned to the stage to perform alongside the Season 5 finalists. She also served as a guest judge on the panel alongside Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Luckily enough, fans don't have to worry about whether there is more Masked Singer on the way. In mid-May, it was reported that Fox officially renewed The Masked Singer for Season 6. The new season will air in the fall on Wednesday nights. In the meantime, you can catch up on Season 5 of The Masked Singer via Hulu (the finale will be available on the platform the day after it airs).

