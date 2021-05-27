'The Masked Singer': Chameleon Unmasked, and He's a Major Rapper

✖

There were only three competitors still in the running heading into The Masked Singer finale — Black Swan, Chameleon, and Piglet. Host Nick Cannon announced that the Chameleon came in third place. Chameleon was then promptly unmasked and revealed to have been rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Throughout the competition, the Chameleon blew the judges away with his performances of classics such as Snoop Dogg's "Drop It Like It's Hot" and Dead Prez's "Hip Hop." The Chameleon showcased an incredible sense of confidence throughout the competition, which was apparent during his fiery performances. While he spoke about his childhood, including some of the struggles that he faced, he always kept things in perspective by highlighting the positives.

"The secret to getting it right is to do something that speaks to you," the Chameleon said during the "Spicy 6" round of the competition. "Like, here on the show, I find my groove by making songs my own. As a military kid, I always had to adapt from city to city. I became good at making friends, but saying goodbye every year — it really sucked. But, it made me understand the importance of unity, and now I have a solid base that always has my back. Tonight, I'm busting out a jam from one of those friends — another lizard, the dragon."

Since Chameleon was eliminated, that means that Piglet and Black Swan will be battling it out to see who takes home the show's top prize. Overall, in Season 5 of The Masked Singer, there were 14 competitors who tried their hand at the challenge. During the season, the competitors were broken up into two groups, A and B. The competition saw everyone from Caitlyn Jenner (the Phoenix) to Kermit the Frog (the Snail) showcasing their vocal chops.

Season 5 also included a major twist by introducing Wild Card competitors. Towards the beginning of the season, The Masked Singer introduced these Wild Card singers who were tasked with trying to secure a dedicated spot in the competition. There were four Wild Card contestants — Orca (Mark McGrath), Crab (Bobby Brown), Bulldog (Nick Cannon), and Yeti (Omarion). Yeti was the Wild Card contestant who made it the farthest in the competition, but he was eliminated and unmasked right before the finale. If you want to catch up with all of the events from Season 5 of The Masked Singer, you can check out Hulu (the finale episode will be available on the streaming service the day after it airs).

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.