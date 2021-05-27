'The Masked Singer': Black Swan Unmasked, and She's a Pop Star

✖

The Masked Singer finale is here, and Black Swan has finally been unmasked. Black Swan made it to the final three alongside Chameleon and Piglet. All three were revealed on Wednesday night, included the feathered female. If you were not already watching live via FuboTV or another service, scroll on to see who was behind the mask. Spoilers ahead for Season 5, Episode 13, "Finale"!

When the rankings were revealed, Black Swan came in second. She finished ahead of Chameleon — who was Wiz Khalifa — and behind Piglet, the winner who will be revealed at the end of the episode. Black Swan was then shown to be JoJo. The 30-year-old singer had a very successful pop music career in her teen years, with hit singles like "Too Little Too Late," "Leave (Get Out) and "Baby It's You." However, things hit a snag due to disputes with her record label, but she's bounced back in recent years by re-recording her old albums and crafting new hits like "Comeback" and "High Heels."

(Photo: Michael Becker/FOX)

Robin Thicke initially guessed Rita Ora but changed to Normani, citing an X-Factor clue. (JoJo was a guest judge on The X Factor: Celebrity.) Jenny McCarthy switched around her guess completely, first guessing actress Leighton Meister before changing to singer Monica. Ken Jeong guessed Jessie J at first but changed to Demi Lovato, who is also a former teen star. Nicole Scherzinger first thought it was Natasha Bedingfield, but hit the nail on the head with her final guess, JoJo. Guest judge (and Masked Singer Season 4 winner) LeAnn Rimes agreed.

This reveal came meer minutes after Wiz Khalifa was shown to be Chameleon. It also followed last week's reveals: Omarion as Yeti and Donnie Wahlberg as Cluedle-Doo. Previously eliminated performers were the Russian Dolls (Hanson), Seashell (Tamera Mowry-Housley), Crab (Bobby Brown), Orca (Mark McGrath), Bulldog (Nick Cannon), Grandpa Monster (Logan Paul), Raccoon (Danny Trejo), Phoenix (Caitlyn Jenner) and Snail (Kermit the Frog).

