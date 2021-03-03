'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Judges Tease Twist-Filled New Installment

✖

The Masked Singer is bringing a whole new level of stardom to Season 5, as well as a few twists that will totally change the game. Ahead of the Fox singing competition's season premiere on March 10, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke opened up about what's to come during the show's TCA presentation Tuesday, with executive producers Craig Plestis James Breen and Rosie Seitchik and guest host Niecy Nash jumping in to share how this season will be different than all the others so far.

"The level of star power in Season 5 is at another level!" Thicke teased, as per Deadline, before the panel revealed the new season will introduce fans to "Cluedle-doos," a secret celebrity guest who will stir things up with new clues about the identities of stars performing under the mask. "He messes with us!" McCarthy explained. "We think he’s going to give us an amazing clue — sometimes he does, but sometimes he’ll steal it or not tell us!"

Performing this season are Russian Doll, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Black Swan, Piglet, Porcupine, Phoenix, and Snail, but there are more secret costumes to come. There will also be wildcard rounds this season featuring even more masked celebrities who will take to the stage. At the end of the season, the wildcard character will attempt to take the spot of another performer in the group to compete for the trophy. "It just adds a freshness to the whole show," said Plestis. "It brings a whole new life to the series so we’re excited by it."

Nash will also be stepping in as host as regular emcee Nick Cannon recovers from COVID-19. "I have never felt so welcomed," Nash said of her time on the show. "I just walked in the door and every single person supported me and was so kind." Scherzinger added that filming during COVID has been an interesting experience on The Masked Singer, because not only are celebrities' schedules more open, "they miss performing, they miss the stage," which makes the show the perfect chance to strut their stuff under a mask.

"Look, we’re getting the message out about wearing masks, guys," Jeong joked of the show's message during the pandemic. "If you want to wear a mask out in public; if you want to wear a mask on television — I mean, how better than to get the message out and [make a profit] than to wear masks!"