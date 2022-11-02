'The Masked Singer' Schedule: When Show Returns

The Masked Singer fans hoping to see more singing mayhem at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday night will be disappointed. Thanks to Fox's coverage of the World Series, there is no new episode of the celebrity singing competition. The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are playing Game 4 of the championship series on Nov. 2.

The next new Masked Singer episode is scheduled to air on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. However, this could change too. If the Phillies and Astros need a Game 7 to decide the next MLB champion, The Masked Signer will be postponed again. In that case, the next new episode would not air until Wednesday, Nov. 9.

A new episode of #TheMaskedSinger airs SUNDAY (pending results of the MLB game) at 8/7c on @FOXTV! 👏 pic.twitter.com/B5G9T8myND — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) November 2, 2022

This is the second time this season The Masked Singer has been pre-empted by baseball. The Oct. 12 episode, "Andrew Lloyd Webber Night," was postponed by a week after rain in Atlanta forced a delay. The Braves and Phillies were scheduled to start Game 2 of the National League Division series earlier that afternoon, but the first pitch wasn't thrown until 7:30 p.m. ET. At first, Fox hoped they could air The Masked Singer really, really late that night. Cooler heads prevailed though, and "Andrew Lloyd Webber Night" finally aired on Oct. 19.

Last week's episode was "Muppets Night," in which Miss Piggy joined Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg on the panel. The episode saw Beetle unmasked to reveal Jerry Springer. Robo Girl was revealed to be actress Kat Graham. The Lambs won the night and remain masked.

The Masked Singer format was changed significantly for Season 8. The show started with a whopping 22 contestants, with at least two unmasked each night. Aside from the two unmasked during the Oct. 26 episode, this season has featured: Gloria Gaynor; Mario Cantone; Daymond John; The Brady Bunch actors Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, and Christopher Knight; Montell Jordan; Jeff Hunham; Chris Kirkpatrick; Eric Idle; and William Shatner. The singer wearing the Harp costume won the first round and will move on to the next stage.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.