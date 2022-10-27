'The Masked Singer': Beetle Is an Iconic TV Host

The Masked Singer Season 8 is back on track this week, with no baseball interruptions. This week's episode saw two more unmaskings and another early favorite for the championship. One of the unmasked characters was Beetle, played by an iconic television host who is still a household name. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!

After Robo Girl continued her impressive run, it was time for Beetle to take the stage. The costume took inspiration from The Beatles, with the mop-top hair and suit. In his intro package, the singer mentioned that his life has been as strange as the Muppets. He was born in a land far away. He was a public servant at one point and eventually became a household name on television. He definitely has the "X-factor" and people have heard his voice before. These clues all pointed to Jerry Springer.

After performing "The Way You Look Tonight," guest panelist Miss Piggy asked a few questions, but the only big clue she earned was confirmation that Beetle has won awards. Miss Piggy guessed John Larroquette, Nicole Scherzinger guessed Rowan Atkinson, and Ken Jeong landed on Mike Meyers. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg correctly guessed Springer.

Springer, 78, definitely fit many of the clues sprinkled throughout his performance. He was born in London, then served in politics in Cincinnati. Springer's life took a wild turn in 1991 when he began hosting his eponymous talk show. The clue package hinted that Beetle was a judge at one point, a reference to Springer's short-lived Judge Jerry show.

The Masked Signer Season 8 has already had its share of surprise celebrities. Mario Cantone, Gloria Gaynor, Daymond John, The Brady Bunch sons, Montell Jordan, Jeff Dunham, Chris Kirkpatrick, Eric Idle, and William Shatner have all been unmasked already. An incredible 22 celebrities took part in this season.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.