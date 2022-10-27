Who Are Lambs on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 5

The Masked Singer introduced its second trio act this week with the Lambs. They did well throughout the episode, leaving the panelists shocked and even knocking out Robo Girl. However, their real identity remains a mystery. The show provided us with plenty of clues though, so we already have a guess as to who they are. Scroll through for all the clues, performances, and judge guesses for Robo Girl on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you aren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service).

Performances and Song Picks

Episode 5: "Hot N Cold" by Katy Perry



Show Clues

Episode 5 monologue: "Did you really think we were going to miss out on Muppet night? Not a chance. Miss Piggy has been our style icon since we were little. We practically grew up with her... and each other! Yeah, we've been Beverly Hills besties since day one. We were quite the troop and loved playing pretend. Little did we know, our game of make-believe would turn into a massive career on stage and on screen. We traveled the world, graced billboards, and grazed countless red carpets. Not many people can say they've lived out their childhood dreams side by side with their besties, but we can. Now we're playing dress up all over again and we're ready to show you we have not lost our swing."

Episode 5 visual clues: The clue package played out on a golf course. The Men in Black held up a pair of jeans with "famous" written on the back, prompting Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg to suggest they share "genes." (How punny!) There was also a string with the letters for "Venice" spelled out. One of the Men in Black also held a giant engagement ring. The men also ate popcorn, hinting that they may be movie stars.



Episode 5 on-stage clue: During this week's episode, the on-stage clues came through Miss Piggy questions. "Who is the biggest celebrity you've ever worked with?" she asked. They have worked with Paul McCartney. (But they have never worked with Miss Piggy, of course.)



The Guesses:

Episode 5: Ken Jeong guessed Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Haim, while Robin Thicke guessed The Chicks. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke did not take a guess.



Our Guess: Haim does sound look a good guess, but they have not worked with Paul McCartney. They were on the Glastonbury 2022 line-up. However, saying that means they "worked together" is a bit of a stretch. We're going with Wilson Phillips. The trio is made up of Carnie and Wendy Wilson, the daughters of The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson; and Chynna Phillips, the daughter of The Mamas & The Papas singers John and Michelle Phillips. They provided the backup vocals for "FourFiveSeconds," the song McCartney recorded with Kanye West and Rihanna.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.