'The Masked Singer' Fans Fuming After Andrew Lloyd Webber Night Gets Delayed

The Masked Singer Season 8 was supposed to continue this week with Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, introducing three new contestants performing songs by the legendary songwriter. Mother Nature had other plans though. Thanks to a rain delay in Atlanta, the Braves and Philadelphia Phillies could not start Game 2 of the National League Division Series on time. The game did not start until 7:30 p.m. ET. Fox said the episode will still air after the final out is recorded.

The Masked Singer social media team continued hyping up the new episode until about an hour before it was supposed to air. Panelist Nicole Scherzinger even posted a photo of herself with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg taken on the day the episode was filmed. Ken Jeong also tweeted a preview clip.

The closest Fox has come to commenting on the delay on Twitter is a tweet from the Miss Masky account. "Well, it looks like baseball got the best of us... I'm looking for clues to find out when [The Masked Singer] will be on [television]," the tweet read.