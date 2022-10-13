'The Masked Singer' Fans Fuming After Andrew Lloyd Webber Night Gets Delayed
The Masked Singer Season 8 was supposed to continue this week with Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, introducing three new contestants performing songs by the legendary songwriter. Mother Nature had other plans though. Thanks to a rain delay in Atlanta, the Braves and Philadelphia Phillies could not start Game 2 of the National League Division Series on time. The game did not start until 7:30 p.m. ET. Fox said the episode will still air after the final out is recorded.
The Masked Singer social media team continued hyping up the new episode until about an hour before it was supposed to air. Panelist Nicole Scherzinger even posted a photo of herself with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg taken on the day the episode was filmed. Ken Jeong also tweeted a preview clip.
The closest Fox has come to commenting on the delay on Twitter is a tweet from the Miss Masky account. "Well, it looks like baseball got the best of us... I'm looking for clues to find out when [The Masked Singer] will be on [television]," the tweet read.
The episode will still air Wednesday night
#TheMaskedSinger will be on soon! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/dhBzAN45sM— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) October 13, 2022
Fox later tweeted that the episode will still air Wednesday night after the game ends. Fox also asked Canadian fans to hold off on sharing spoilers, since the episode aired as scheduled in Canada.
'My day is ruined'
Wtf fox. The Masked Singer was supposed to air tonight, but you’re SERIOUSLY airing an MLB game?! I’m fuming. My day is ruined— Grace/Nico @ SPOOKY SZN 👻🎃🍬🌙 (she/they/fae) (@musicloverbckup) October 13, 2022
The Phillies took a surprising 1-0 series lead after hanging on for the 7-6 victory over their NL East rivals Tuesday. The Braves and Phillies were supposed to start Wednesday's game at 4:35 p.m. ET on Fox, so it could have been over by the time The Masked Singer was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, the delay meant The Masked Singer would be postponed. Fox could not move the game to its national cable sports network, Fox Sports 1, since the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers start their game at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
'Big mistake Fox!'
BIG MISTAKE FOX!!! TO BUMP MASKED SINGER N SHOW BASEBALL WTH NO WARNING TO VIEWERS !!! B I G. M I S T A K E #TheMaskedSinger— Lee (@Lee18564407) October 13, 2022
Scroll on to see just how annoyed fans of The Masked Singer were to see baseball instead of their favorite show Wednesday night.
'I wasn't expecting to see baseball'
Okay Fox where is the masked singer lol I wasn't expecting to see baseball— 🌈 🍕 Tracy 🍕 🌈 (@FrickingKaos) October 13, 2022
"FOX should just play the Phillies game and The Masked Singer side by side," one person suggested.
Fox kept airing commercials for 'The Masked Singer' during the game
fox, which is airing a baseball game, just aired a promo for "the masked singer."
i can personally guarantee it will not air tonight at 8/7 central— nate kotisso (@natekotisso) October 13, 2022
Many Fox viewers found it bizarre that the network was airing commercials for The Masked Singer, still saying it would air at 8 p.m. ET. The problem was, these spots were airing well after 8 p.m.!
'Why is there a baseball game on??'
Why is there a baseball game on ??— 𝕸𝖎𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖆 💙 165 ∂αуѕ ℓєfт💍👰🔔 (@magic_karamel) October 13, 2022
It's suppose to be The Masked Singer!! Can someone(in eastern time) see if baseball is on their TV too on fox channel??? Or is it just me. Don't want to have get spoilers 😫
Fox took their time to announce when the show will air. That has left many fans wondering if the episode will air next week or if Fox will shift around its schedule later this week.
'It's not fair baseball took the spot [from] the best show on TV'
Me toooooo! Why do sports always trump the shows I want to watch?— Julie (@julietcv704) October 13, 2022
"It's not fair Baseball took the spot for the best show on TV, please try to get an update. It's not fair, we are missing the episode here on the East Coast," one fan wrote.