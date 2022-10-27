'The Masked Singer': Robo Girl Is a TV Star

The Masked Singer had a surprise in store for audiences this week. After Robo Girl wowed the judges during last week's Andrew Lloyd Webber episode, she was shockingly unmasked at the end of the Muppets episode Wednesday. She was revealed to be a major TV star. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!

This week's clue package for Robo Girl referenced many of the hints she dropped last week. Including the two jars of honey, a nametag reading "stage name," and notes hinting that she is a singer. She also pointed to a picture of Lindsay Lohan, indicating that there was a connection to the former Disney star. This new clue further confirmed our guess last week. It's Kat Graham.

After Robo Girl belted out Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" for her solo performance, Miss Piggy asked a series of questions, that packed in many clues leading toward Graham. Unfortunately, none of the panelists guessed her! Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Zendaya and Shay Mitchell. Nicole Scherzinger guessed America Ferrera, and Miss Piggy went with herself, citing advanced alien technology. Scherzinger also guessed Liza Koshy.

After Robo Girl lost her battle round to the Lambs, she needed to pull her mask off. As expected it was Graham, who starred in The Vampire Diaries. She also acted alongside Lohan in The Parent Trap. Many of the clues during last week's episode also hinted at Graham, like the hint that she struggled financially before hitting it big. The two honey jars were a reference to her 2011 movie Honey 2.

The Masked Singer Season 8 began with 22 celebrities, the most in the show's history. At least two stars have been unmasked each week. So far, Eric Idle, William Shatner, Chris Kirkpatrick, Jeff Dunham, Montell Jordan, Daymond John, The Brady Bunch sons, and Mario Cantone have also been unmasked.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.