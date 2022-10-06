'The Masked Singer': Robin Thicke Sings 'Growing Pains' Theme Song to Honor Late Dad Alan

The Masked Singer paid tribute to television history with this week's episode, and it seemed only fair for Robin Thicke to embrace his roots as the son of a TV icon. The episode opened with Thicke performing "As Long As We Got Each Other," the theme song for Growing Pains, the beloved sitcom his father Alan Thicke starred on. Thicke's performance had the studio audience at their feet and viewers at home applauding.

During the tribute, The Masked Singer producers showed throwback photos of Thicke and the other panelists – Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Nicole Scherzinger – and host, Nick Cannon. They even used on-screen credits like a traditional sitcom. After Thicke's performance, McCarthy Wahlberg rushed to hug him. "Give it up for my man Robin Thicke one more time with an amazing tribute to America's dad and Robin's dad, the unforgettable Alan Thicke," Cannon said.

Alan starred as Dr. Jason Seaver on Growing Pains, which ran on ABC from 1985 to 1992. He defined the sitcom dad for a generation of television viewers. Thicke is the son of Alan and Alan's first wife, Days of Our Lives star Gloria Loring. In December 2016, Alan died of type-A aortic dissection in Burbank, California. He was 69. Bob Saget, who died in January, delivered a eulogy for Alan.