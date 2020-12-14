Robin Thicke Honors Late Dad Alan Thicke on Anniversary of His Death 2 Days After Son's Birth

✖

Robin Thicke is honoring his father, Alan Thicke, four years after his death. On Sunday, the singer took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late father, who died in 2016 at the age of 69 after suffering a heart attack, sharing a heartwarming photo of himself lying next to his newborn son, whom he welcomed with wife April Love Geary just two days ago.

In the post, shared with his more than 670,000 Instagram followers, the 43-year-old father of three noted, "four years ago today, on December 13, 2016, my beloved Father passed away." Thicke, who shared that he was "crying a little" as he wrote the post, reflected on the pain of his father's loss but also how close his father feels to him when he is near his three children. He wrote, "as I wake up next to this little guy his first night home, I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head the same way he would kiss me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke)

"I'm crying a little right now. Partly because I’m sad you're not here, but mostly because I'm happy that I had you to love me, guide me, and show me the way," The Masked Singer panelist added. "I hope I make you proud. I miss you every day. Thank you Dad."

Thicke's post came just two days after he and his wife welcomed their third child together. On Friday, the couple welcomed son Luca Patrick. The couple had announced the birth of their first son on Instagram, with Thicke sharing an adorable photo holding little Luca, thanking God and his wife "for this blessing." In the announcement, Thicke also referenced his father, writing, "I wish my Dad and Andre Harrell were still here to meet him, But I will do my best everyday to teach him what they taught me about Family, Friendship and Love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke)

Luca joins Thicke and Geary’s two daughters, Mia Love, 2, and Lola Alain, 21 months. Thicke is also dad to 10-year-old son Julian Fuego, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton. Thicke and Geary welcomed Mia, their first child together, just a little more than a year after Alan’s death, with Mia arriving on Feb. 22, 2018. The couple confirmed in October of this year they were expecting their third child together.