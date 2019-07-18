Robin Thicke Reveals FaceApp Old-Age Photo Alongside Late Dad Alan

“Blurred Lines” singer Robin Thicke hopped on the bandwagon of using the FaceApp challenge to distort his look next to his late dad Alan Thicke. Thicke posted the photo to Instagram calling his dad a “gangster.”

View this post on Instagram The apple doesn’t fall too far from the gangster. A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Jul 17, 2019 at 2:48pm PDT

Fans reacted to the photo with sweet comments, yet also couldn’t help but pour out their love for Alan, who passed away in 2016.

One fan wrote, “I’ll always remember the days of him coming to see you perform in random bars in Santa Monica. He was always so proud of you! We all were / are [heart emoji.]”

Someone else noticed how similar they look, even at that age, saying, “Twins! As if you weren’t already. [laughing out loud].”

Another fan commented, “Two handsome guys!” while someone else added, “Still so handsome! [fire emoji] Runs in the family! [laugh face emoji].”

Alan passed away at the age of 69 after a heart attack. He was playing hockey at the time with his 19-year-old son when he suddenly passed out. The actor, best known for his role in the popular sitcom Growing Pains, followed his character as Dr. Jason Seaver who worked from home just as his wife’s career as a reporter took off. Growing Pains is what skyrocketed Alan’s career and turned him into a household name. The show ran from 1985 to 1992 — marking it as one of the longer running shows to air on ABC at that time.

Thicke found love again after his public divorce from Paula Patton — whom he was married to from 2005 to 2015 before cheating scandals took Hollywood by storm. He’s now engaged to April Love Geary and is the father of her two children, Mia, 17 months, and Lola, 4 months.

Geary recently clapped back at mommy-shamers after she posted a video in which Mia could be seen eating Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

“Those Cheetos are beyond toxic, she’s just a child! Go read a parenting book,” one user wrote.

There were a number of responses similar to that and Geary replied with, “You’re being toxic for my children.”

The soon-to-be Mrs. Thicke also shared a screenshot of a direct message she received from a critic, who shared with Geary a health warning related to the spicy snack, and she replied with, “We’re here for a good time, not a long time.”

One fan mentioned Geary’s previous abortion saying, “All fairness, at least she let this noe live to be born.”